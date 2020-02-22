Tenants killed old women for ornaments: Nizamabad Police

By | Published: 9:40 pm

Nizamabad: Nizamabad police solved the mystery behind the disappearance of a 90-year-old woman Parvathi Bai with the arrest of four persons. It was revealed that two tenants in the house of Parvathi Bai strangled her to death with the help of their two friends and decamped with gold ornaments and cash from her.

The sensational case came to light after the woman’s son Deepak Rao lodged a missing complaint. Parvathi Bai was a resident of Kasab Galli in Nizamabad. Investigations revealed that the tenants, Shakeel and Mounika, had sought the help of their friends Siraj and Swapna to kill the woman. Shakeel and Mounika observed that the old woman was wearing gold ornaments and hatched a plan to kill her.

On February 17, the four went to her house and strangled her to death. Later they took the body in an autorickshaw and dumped it in Nizamasagar canal near Kothapet.

After her son lodged the missing complaint on February 20, police began their investigation. They got suspicious when Shakeel and Mounika vacated the house and went underground. When Shakeel was taken into custody and interrogated, he revealed the truth. Nizamabad ACP Srinivas Kumar appreciated town CI Satyanarayana, Two Town SI Anjaneyulu and staff for solving the case within two days.

