Tenders will be called for capping of Madikonda dumping yard soon

Warangal Urban: The authorities of the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) are gearing up to call for tenders for capping of the Madikonda (Rampur) dumping yard soon. The officials of the Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI) have already prepared a detailed project report (DPR) with an estimated cost of Rs 17 crore to cap the yard on the lines of Jawaharnagar dumping yard, Hyderabad. Speaking to Telangana Today, P Raja Mohan Reddy, team leader of the ASCI said that they had already submitted a request for proposal (RFP) to the Commissioner, GWMC. “The Commissioner is on leave. I think tenders will be called for after he joined the duty,” he added.

According to Rajamohan Reddy, the agency that wins the bid has to complete the capping work within a year and maintain it for 10 years. While there is a total of 32 acres of the land at the dumping yard, 2.75 lakh tonnes of the waste was piled up in 20 acres. “The entire waste has to be pushed to one side in 10 acres and capping would be taken up,” Rajamohan Reddy added.

It may be added here that the locals have been demanding for the capping or shifting of the waste from the Madikonda for a long time as it is emanating strong stench. Citing pollution of groundwater and air, health complications and other reasons, residents of surrounding villages – Madikonda, Rampur, Elkurthy, and Narsingaraopalle – have been protesting for last several years for shifting the dumping yard.

“After capping the dumpyard, it will be developed into a beautiful park. Both the Collector PJ Patil and GWMC Commissioner N Ravi Kiran are interested to take up the project,” he added.

Located about 18 km away from Warangal city, the Madikonda landfill has been the only dumping yard for the city from last eight years. Though there is almost hardly any space to dump waste, GWMC is using the area to dump waste as it could not identify any other place for dumpyard. GWMC is generating 270 tonnes to 300 tonnes of waste per day. But only five tonnes to six tonnes of waste is reused and the remaining goes to dumping yard. The Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI), which is helping GWMC to maintain sanitation in the city, has proposed to cap the dumping yard instead of transporting the waste to some other location, which is a herculean task.

