Tendulkar challenges back Yuvi juggling ball blind-folded

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 11:33 am 1:44 pm

Hyderabad: Responding to the Yuvraj Singh’s challenge of keep it up and juggle a cricket ball with the side of the bat, Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar threw back the challenge to the southpaw, but with a twist.

I am challenging you back @YUVSTRONG12, but this time with a twist!!👀🙅🏻‍♂️😉 All I can ask everyone to do is take care and stay safe! pic.twitter.com/px4usxZPkT — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 16, 2020

The master blaster not only juggled the ball with the side of the bat but did it with blinded-folded. He then challenged Yuvraj Singh back to do it blind-folded. “Yuvi, you had given me a very easy option. So now I am giving you a difficult option. I am nominating you my friend, come on do it for me buddy,” said Tendulkar while juggling the ball in the video that he tweeted. However, Tendulkar then revealed that he could see through the blindfold.

A few days ago, Yuvi challenged Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma and tweeted, “In these challenging times, I am committed to staying at home to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and will #Keepitup as long as required. I further nominate master blaster @Sachin_rt hitman @ImRo45 and turbanator @harbhajan_singh.”

Meanwhile, former Indian captain Anil Kumble, who was nominated by Harbhajan, modified the challenge a bit by juggling and ball with the back of the hand and he further nominated VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag and KL Rahul.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .