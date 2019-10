By | Published: 9:59 am

Mallorca: Tennis star Rafael Nadal has tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend of 14 years, Xisca Perello, at a castle here.

According to reports in the Spanish media, Nadal, a 19-time grand slam winner, had more than 300 guests invited for the wedding.

The nuptials with Perello was performed at a British-owned fortress.

The 33-year old Nadal met his wife through his younger sister Maribel, a childhood friend of Perello.