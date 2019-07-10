Tenpin bowling body in Telangana launched

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 8:44 pm

Hyderabad: State Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud on Wednesday formally launched the Tenpin Bowling Association Telangana, affiliated to Tenpin Bowling Federation India, which aims to create a vibrant ecosystem for bowlers in the State.

Speaking at the launch programme, the Minister offered all necessary help to promote bowlers in the State and urged the association to extend its activities to all the districts.

Speaking at the event, Rahul Reddy, president of the association, presented a brief outline of their planned activities in the State which included organising four State level ranking tournaments and a national tournament in a span of six to seven months.

“Our association will help strengthen the reach of Tenpin Bowling in the State and we hope to produce more talented bowlers from the State,” Rahul added.

Tenpin bowling is a sport played by 90 million people from over 80 countries. It is a type of bowling in which a bowler rolls a bowling ball down a wood or synthetic lane toward ten pins positioned at the far end of the lane.

The association also felicitated bowlers from the State who excelled in national and international levels including Ganesh Jadhav, Sumathi Nalabantu, Wivek Singh and Praneet Goud. Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS) chairman Venkateshwar Reddy, Vijaya Krishna Desari, general secretary, Telangana Bowling Federation India, also attended the event.

