Tenpin bowling will grow in Hyderabad: Rahul Reddy

Hyderabad: President of the newly-launched Tenpin Bowling Association Telangana Rahul Reddy feels that Hyderabad has got a great scope to popularise the game in the country. “Hyderabad is home to several good players. We are going to conduct a State-ranking tournament from August 19. Around 70-100 bowlers from the State have already registered for the tournament. We even had to increase the number of slots for the event. These are promising signs,” Rahul said ahead of the event.

Born and raised in Hyderabad, Rahul said the immediate plan of the association is to organise three State-ranking tournaments ahead of the State-level championship by December to pick the squad for the Nationals which will be held on February 2020. Rahul, also an entrepreneur, said the association will try to reach out to the rural areas of Telangana to popularise the sport. “We are the first bowling association since the formation of the State. We want to conduct more local tournaments so that the game is not just confined to the city,” Rahul added.

Talking about the need to increase infrastructure, Rahul said he would like to see necessary work done in places like SATS Indoor Stadium Gachibowli and Lal Bahadur Stadium. “As of now, the tournaments are held in malls. They are a great place of entertainment where people from different walks of life step in. However, we feel that there is a problem with accessibility. That is why we are keen on utilising public stadiums as well,” he said.

“Telangana had some excellent bowlers in the past like Krishna, Sumathi and Sandeep Varma who have won medals in national and international tournaments. Moreover, this is a game which is a part of the Commonwealth and Asian Games. With the support of experienced players, Tenpin Federation of India, Telangana government and private players, I wish to take the mission forward,” Rahul concluded.

Tenpin bowling, commonly known as bowling is a sport played by 90 million people in over 80 countries. It is a type of bowling in which a bowler rolls a bowling ball down a wood or synthetic lane toward ten pins positioned at the far end of the lane.

