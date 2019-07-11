Tension after clash between residents of two villages in Mancherial

By | Published: 11:35 pm

Mancherial However, the police rushed to the spot and pacified the two groups. Policemen were deployed to prevent untoward incidents.

Kasipet Sub-Inspector K Bhaskar Raju said that the two groups belonging to Dharmaraopet and Lambadithanda (H) came to blows following a row over worship of a village deity in the month of Ashadam. However, none was injured. The situation is under control after bandobust was made for preventing clashes in the two villages.

Sources said that the two villages were peacefully worshipping the deity when they were united till a few years ago, but two habitations were divided during the government’s move to create hamlets into Gram Panchayats in 2018. Residents of Dharmaraopet performed some rituals as part of the festivities and prevented the entry of others into their habitation.

But, two dwellers of Lambadithanda stepped into the village, triggering tension. They were confined and reportedly thrashed by the other group. Cops rushed to the spot and freed the residents of Lambaditahnda. This angered people of Dharmaraopet. However, Bellampalli ACP Jadhav spoke to them and assured them of justice.