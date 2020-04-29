Tension at IIT-H as migrant workers attacked HR personnel, police demanding wages

By | Published: 12:37 pm

Sangareddy: Hundreds of migrant workers working at Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad located at Kandi in Sangareddy district reportedly attacked an HR Personnel of L&T which was carrying out the construction work on IIT-H Campus.The construction company has been reportedly delaying the payment of their wages. The L&T people have made a phone call prompting the Sangareddy Police to rush the IIT-H to bring the situation under control.

However, the migrant workers, who did not even have essentials to feed their children, attacked ASI, Sangappa and damaged the Police vehicle. The Police ran to safety as the workers outnumbered them and informed to headquarters. Accompanied by huge numbers of Police personnel, Superintendent of Police, S Chandrashekar Reddy and, DSP, Sridhar Reddy have reached the spot and brought the situation control after an hour effort. After a discussion with the workers, the SP has suggested them sending a six persons as representatives on behalf of them to discuss their issue before the Collector.

SP, Chandrashekar Reddy and Collector, Sangareddy M Hanumantha Rao have facilitated a meeting between the representatives of Construction Company and representatives of migrant workers. Since years as many 1,500 workers arrived from various north Indian states have been living behind IIT-H in a temporarily built colony. However, the lockdown has rendered them workless and they were confined to small rooms since March 22. Unable to find a way to feed themselves, the workers reportedly demanded the management to pay the wages, which resulted in the incident.

