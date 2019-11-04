Tension at RTC depots in erstwhile Nalgonda district

By | Published: 10:46 pm

Nalgonda/Suryapet: Tension prevailed at TSRTC bus depots at Devarakonda in Nalgonda and at Kodad in Suryapet district as RTC workers staged dharna here on Monday as part of their indefinite strike.

Women employees of TSRTC stopped buses coming out of depot at Kodad on Monday morning and police tried to intervene that sparked some tension. Reacting to it, male employees staged protest in front of the main gate of the depot and did not allow buses to come out. A scuffle broke out between the police and RTC employees at one stage. The police arrested the agitating RTC employees and whisked them away from the place in a van.

Meanwhile, tension prevailed at RTC bus depot of Devarakonda as RTC employees staged protest with the body of driver Jaipal Reddy, who died of heart attack on Sunday night. They raised slogans against Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and held him responsible for the death of the driver. After one hour, the body of the driver was shifted to his home for funeral.

In Suryapet, RTC employees, members of CPI(M) and CPI(ML-New Democracy) staged dharna in front of the main gate of RTC bus depot at 4 am and did not allow buses to come out. Due to this, police arrested and shifted them to town police station.

