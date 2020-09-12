Tension escalates at Ramagundam fertiliser plant

TRS workers stage a sit-in demanding employment to local people during the visit of Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy, Mansukh Laxmanbhai Mandaviya

Peddapalli: Tension escalated on the Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL) premises after Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) workers staged a demonstration demanding employment to local people during the visit of the Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Mansukh Laxmanbhai Mandaviya, on Saturday.

For some time, the Union Minister of State for Home Kishan Reddy and Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh Laxmanbhai Mandaviya were prevented by TRS workers led by the Peddapalli MP B Venkatesh Netha and local MLA Korukanti Chander. The TRS workers, who reached the factory in a bike rally, raised slogans demanding jobs to local people. They staged a sit-in at RFCL forcing the Central Ministers to wait about half an hour in front of the main entrance gate.

After coming to know about the TRS workers protest demonstration, local BJP workers too rushed to the spot and staged a counter protest. Both sides jostled with each other and the police deployed at the place intervened to placate both the groups.

The TRS demonstration was called off after the union ministers went to agitating MP and MLA and promised to take steps to provide jobs to local people. Later, the ministers visited the factory and examined ongoing works. They also conducted a review meeting with officials about the progress of the factory revival.

It may be recalled that the Union government has decided to revive the defunct Fertilizer Corporation of India, which had become sick and stopped production. Consequently, Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited was incorporated in February 2015 with the objective of setting up a gas-based urea manufacturing plant.

