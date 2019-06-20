Tension in Hyderabad’s old city over statue installation

By | Published: 10:16 am

Hyderabad: Mild tension prevailed at Jumerath Bazaar in the old city on Wednesday night when police prevented a group of locals from ‘replacing’ the statue of Rani Avanthi Bai. Bhartiya Janata Party legislator T Raja Singh who intervened in the issue alleged that he was beaten up by the police.

Issue started around 1 a.m in the night when some locals assembled at Jumerath Bazaar with a statue of Rani Avanthi Bai and tried install it. However, the police who were present at the place prevented them from going ahead with the work.

Soon more people gathered at the spot and BJP legislator from Goshamahal T Raja Singh arrived at the spot along with his followers. The legislator demanded that the police allow them to remove the old statue and install a new one at the spot as the older statue got damaged over a period of time. He said it was a practice to install a new statue every two years.

“We preferred to do it in the night as it would not disturb the traffic movement on the road. But the police not only prevented us but beat me up and my party workers with sticks resulting in a head injury to me,” said the legislator.

The situation remains tense in Dhoolpet and Mangalhat after the incident. The police have deployed pickets in the area and have brought in reinforcements to prevent any trouble during the day. Police officials were unavailable for comments.

