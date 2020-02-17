Tension prevails at Gundala during election of PACS chairman

By | Published: 9:56 pm

Yadadri-Bhongir: Tension prevailed at Gundala in the district when TRS and Congress leaders got into a heated argument during the election of chairman of Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society (PACS).

Out of 13 wards in Gundala PACS, TRS supported candidates won from seven wards and Congress supported candidates won in six wards. The election of chairman of Gundala PACS turned into a drama after TRS supported candidate Paladugu Chinna Ilaiah, who won from 13th wards, joined Congress in the presence of Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Sunday. Election of PACS chairman, which was to be taken up on Sunday, was postponed due to lack of quorum.

When officials took up election for PACS chairman on Monday, six directors of Congress and six directors of TRS attended the special meeting. The suspense continued ahead of election of PACS chairman, as director of 13th ward Ilaiah and Bhongir MP, reached the PACS office at Gundla. The TRS members raised slogans against Congress MP and asked him to leave the place. A heated argument broke between Congress and TRS members.

The police officials swung into action and asked him to leave the place keeping in mind the situation. Venkat Reddy left the place after director of 13th ward entered the office of PACS at Gundala.

Later, the election of PCS chairman was taken up by the officials through secret voting. Congress candidate Lingala Bixam was elected as chairman of Gundala PACS as he reveived the required seven votes.

