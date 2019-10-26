Tension prevails in OU campus

By | Published: 12:12 am

Hyderabad: Mild tension prevailed in Osmania University campus when the Telangana Rashtra Samithi Vidhyarthi (TRSV) wing staged a protest against the OU Joint Action Committee’s public meeting in support of the TSRTC strike on Friday. Fifteen TRSV activists were taken into preventive custody.

Extending solidarity to protesting TSRTC workers, the OU JAC comprising several students’ organisations had planned for a public meeting with civil society members and intellectuals. Though the University denied permission for the meeting, the OU JAC went on with it.

Protesting the meeting in the campus, scores of TRSV members came as a rally to the venue raising slogans. However, the OU police stopped them.

“We took 15 protestors into preventive custody. The situation is currently under control and no untoward incident was reported,” police said.

