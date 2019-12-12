Tenth Class student commits suicide in Nizamabad

By | Published: 7:46 pm

Nizamabad: An ailing 10th class student committed suicide by drinking acid after her mother scolded her for insisting on going to school on Thursday at Yedapally mandal headquarters in Nizamabad district.

According to the Yedapally SI D Yella Goud, Snehalatha, daughter of Borgaon Shankar, a resident of Nayabadi area in Yedapally mandal, was studying 10th class. She had developed fits recently and had also fainted. The parents consulted a doctor who advised them to ensure that she gets rest. Accordingly, they did not send her to school.

But Snehalatha insisted that she wanted to attend school since she was in school final. When she got ready to go to school, her mother prevented her from leaving home. On Wednesday evening, Snehalatha consumed acid that is used to clean toilets. Her parents rushed her to Bodhan hospital for treatment, and subsequently to a private nursing home for better treatment on Thursday. Snehalatha died while undergoing treatment on Thursday afternoon.

Following a complaint lodged by Shankar, Yedapally police registered a case and sent the body for postmortem.

