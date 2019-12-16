Tenth class student hangs self in Sangareddy

By | Published: 10:10 am

Sangareddy: A Xth class student of Social Welfare Residential School located at Girmapur village of Kondapur Mandal has committed suicide by hanging himself in the early hours of Monday.

The victim was identified as Rathnam (15), a native of Tadikkal village of Kohir Mandal. The reasons behind his decision to end life are not yet ascertained by Police.

The Kondapur Police have reached School. The investigation is on.

