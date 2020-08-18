Tenuous peace deal

Published: 12:03 am

The historic peace accord signed by Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is undoubtedly a positive development with far-reaching implications for building peace in the region but is unlikely to serve the Palestinian cause. A key feature of the deal, brokered by the United States, is that Israel will halt annexation plans in the occupied territories of the West Bank, which the Palestinians view as the heartland of their future State. While the agreement, which will lead to full-fledged diplomatic relationship between Israel and the UAE, is being hailed in the western world and also in China as a key step to bridge the deep divides of the Middle East, the Palestinians view the development as a betrayal of their interests. Iran and Turkey, being increasingly seen as aggressors in the region, have also opposed the deal. The UAE becomes the third Arab country – after Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994 – to officially make peace with Israel. The other Gulf countries are also expected to follow suit. With Covid-19 wreaking havoc throughout the region, the desire to benefit from working with the Israelis on a wide range of needs, including healthcare, technology, water access and cybersecurity, will only increase in future. The growing trend in the restive region is that most leaders view Iran and Turkey as dangerous, rather than Israel. The Jewish state has, in fact, become a rather attractive partner to neutralise the threat from Iran.

Israel is at the cutting edge, both militarily and technologically, and views Iran and its allies in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, Yemen and Gaza, as the biggest threat to its national security. Moreover, the Palestinian leadership has itself to blame, at least partially, for the unfolding situation in the Middle East. This peace deal has been long in the making. Crown Prince Mohammad bin Zayed and other Emirate leaders have invested in the deal in the hope that it would help the region in the long run. In the last few years, the Emiratis have hosted Israeli ministers, participated in maritime security conferences alongside Israeli officials and supported mutual technological cooperation agreements. The only sticking point was Tel Aviv’s plans to annex nearly 30% of the occupied West Bank, including Jordan Valley, which would have made the rapprochement with Israel too costly politically for the Emirati leadership. However, there are fears that once diplomatic relations are formally established between the two countries, Israel might renege on the promise. It must be pointed out that complete normalisation is not possible until Tel Aviv agrees to end its occupation of Palestine and honestly addresses the legitimate national and human rights of the Palestinians. Until then, the Israel-UAE accord will be viewed with scepticism.

