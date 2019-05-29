Tenure of C&MDs and directors of power utilities extended in Telangana

By | Published: 1:55 am

Hyderabad: The State government on Wednesday issued orders extending the tenure of the Chairmen and Managing Directors (C&MDs) and 20 directors of power utilities. Their tenure is due to end by the end of May. The extension of tenure would be valid till further orders.

The tenure of the Chairman and Managing Director of Transmission Corporation of Telangana Ltd (TS Transco) and Telangana State Power Generation Corporation Ltd (TS Genco) Prabhakar Rao, due to expitre on June 4, was extended till further orders. Rao completed 50 years of service in power utilities on January 10, 2019.

The tenure extension was given for three other power utilities’ chiefs – G Raghuma Reddy (CMD of Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Ltd (TSSPDCL), A Gopal Rao (CMD of Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Ltd (TSNPDCL), N Janaiah (Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TSREDCO).

Apart from them, the government also enhanced the tenure of 20 other directors of the power utilities.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.