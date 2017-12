By | Published: 1:08 am 1:11 am

Hyderabad: The ten day long Mukkoti festival at the Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy Devasthanam at Bhadrachalam had a grand culmination with the annual float festival organised in the waters of Godavari river on Thursday night.

With its processional deities and temple priests on board, the float illuminated with flickering lights turned into a dazzling delight as it moved slowly away from the shore on a hour long cruise.