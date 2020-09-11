Terms like small-time actors being used to degrade people: Pooja Bhatt

Pooja along with filmmaker Hansal Mehta took a stand after actor Arjun Kapoor was called a ‘small-time actor’ on a news channel.

Mumbai: Actress Pooja Bhatt feels no one can dismiss anyone by calling names like small-time actors, B-grade or C-grade.

“Nobody is a “small-time” actor. Get that straight f**khead (name of the TV journalist). Enough of this demeaning and abuse of our profession,” Mehta tweeted.

Pooja agreed with Hansal, and wrote: “I agree with Hansal Mehta when he says “Nobody is a small time actor”. People use terms like the above & ‘out of work’ actor, ‘B’ or ‘C’ grade actor as a means to dismiss & degrade. The joy & trial of being an actor/artist is that at some point you are going to be out of work.”

“That’s what makes ALL artistes across board such courageous people. To constantly embrace uncertainty, to plod on & put your best face forward even after enduring failure. To follow your heart & hone your art no matter how average or brilliant people think you are-that takes guts,” she added.

Pooja also gave a special shout out to people associated with showbiz, writing: “So here’s to the artists, the makers, the entertainers, the believers. We are warriors! Our tools are our hearts, our senses. Our strength is our vulnerability, our capacity to fall & rise again. Success is temporary, failure guaranteed & we still do what we do. Not everyone’s cup of tea!”