Terra Drone wins award

By | Business Bureau | Published: 12:31 am

Hyderabad: Terra Drone India, an associate company of Japan-based Terra Drone Corporation, has been awarded the ‘Geospatial Application Excellence Award’ at the 20th edition of India’s largest geospatial event, GeoSmart India 2019 on Tuesday.

The award comes in recognition of the Hyderabad-based startup’s work for Maharashtra Krishna Valley Development Corporation, wherein Terra Drone India ensured equitable water distribution in 1,085 villages and empowered a water resources department to increase its revenue by more than 400 per cent.

As such, Terra Drone India shares the award with Maharashtra’s water resources department. The award was received by Terra Drone India COO, Wing Commander Polu Sreedhar, and TN Munde, chief engineer, Water Resources Department, Aurangabad.

