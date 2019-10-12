Terror accused brought to Hyderabad for trial

By | Published: 10:59 pm

Hyderabad: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Central Crime Station (CCS) brought Syed Abdul Karim alias Tunda, an alleged bomb maker of terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, to the city in connection with a conspiracy case that was pending against him since 1998. Amid tight security, a 16-member armed police team brought Karim to the city by train from Ghaziabad prison on a prisoner’s transit warrant and produced him at the Nampally criminal court complex. After the court posted the matter to October 15, Karim was sent to the Chanchalguda prison.

The 80-year-old Karim was one of the masterminds of 40 bomb blasts that took place in the country. After the blasts, he fled from the country. However, the police arrested him on the India-Nepal border seven years ago. Since then, he had been lodged in prison. There were allegations that he ran camps in Bangladesh to train youth for terror activities. One of the youngsters, Saleem Junaid from the old city, also undertook training under Karim in the camp.

Tunda and his associates conspired to carry out blasts during the Ganesh festival in Hyderabad. However, the police foiled their attempts. He was also facing similar charges in Ghaziabad, Mumbai, Aligarh and Dehradun. Police sources said Tunda would again be shifted to the prison in Ghaziabad after producing him at the Nampally criminal court complex on October 15. Tunda’s advocates requested the court to transfer the case to Ghaziabad as he was facing difficulties in travelling because of health problems.

