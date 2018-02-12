Terror attack on CRPF camp foiled in Srinagar

"The sentry at the camp noticed two suspicious persons at around 4.30 am, carrying backpacks and weapons. He challenged them and opened fire as well," a spokesman of the CRPF said.

Srinagar
Srinagar: An attempt by militants to strike a CRPF camp was foiled on Monday in Karan Nagar area of the city, an official said.

The militants fled from the spot, the spokesman said. The militants have taken shelter in a house which have been cordoned off by the CRPF.

Intermittent exchange of fire was reported and the CRPF moved in more troops to ensure that the militants do not escape.

The incident comes two days after Jaish-e-Mohammad militants attacked an Army camp in Sunjwan area of Jammu, killing six people including five soldiers.


