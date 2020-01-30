Terror doesn’t have a dress, Asad to Modi

By | Published: 9:14 pm

Hyderabad: AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has stressed that terrorism doesn’t have a costume or identity, and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to identify the person who fired shots at an anti-CAA group leading a protest march in Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on Thursday.

In a series of tweets from his official twitter handle, the MP said that such acts won’t scare the protesters and the nationwide anti-CAA protests will continue. “It happened today, when we were remembering terrorist Godse’s murder of Gandhi, when students were going to march to mark the event. Such cowardice does not scare us. The protests will go on. This is now Godse vs. Gandhi’s, Ambedkar’s and Nehru’s India. It’s easy to pick a side,” Asad said. Wondering why the Delhi Police didn’t react immediately and help the injured student who apparently sustained the bullet wound on his hand, Asaduddin said: “What happened to the bravado that you showed in #Jamia last month?”

If there’s a prize for being ‘helpless’ bystanders, you’d win it every time. Can you explain why a gunshot victim had to climb over a barricade? Do your service rules stop you from being humane?” Owaisi asked the Delhi police in his tweet. In yet another tweet, Asad said: “Thanks to Anurag Thakur and all the 9 PM nationalists who have created so much hatred in this country that a terrorist shoots a student while cops watch. Hi @PMOIndia identify him by his clothes.”

‘Godse a hero today’

Alleging that the BJP was trying to turn a patriot out of Nathuram Godse, he said: “Today Godse is celebrated as a patriot by BJP MPs. They refuse to denounce Godse and ask us to “understand” his motives. They’re apologists for a terrorist and we will never allow them to normalize this evil act as patriotism,” Asaduddin said. The Jeevan Lal Kapur Commission indicted Savarkar — who is apparently being pitched for Bharat Ratna now — of Gandhi’s murder. Savarkar has been rehabilitated as a freedom fighter today. But we know the truth, we won’t forget it,” the Hyderabad MP said.

Pointing out how Hindutva survives by raking up insecurities, Asad said that Godse had undergone circumcision and bought a burqa. So that the blame of the murder would fall on Muslims. “Thankfully, that didn’t happen. But this shows cowardice is at the heart of Hindutva. It’s driven by insecurities and feels threatened by an old, frail main Gandhi,” he tweeted. Gandhi had, after all, fasted for safety of Muslims and their places of worship in Delhi. His fast had resulted in Sikhs and Hindus taking a pledge for Muslims’ safety. “Mentored by “Veer” Savarkar, terrorists wanted to blame Muslims for it,” Asad wrote.

“We musn’t forget that the conspiracy to kill Gandhi was made because of the terrorists’ hatred for Muslims and in their view Gandhi was a little too pro-Muslim. The message to Indian Muslims was, your allies, even if they’re Gandhiji, will have to risk their lives to support you. On the day Gandhiji was killed, we must remember his life’s lessons but not forget the ideology that took him away from the independent India that he’d fought for. Remember, many disagreed with Gandhi throughout his life. Only Hindutva’s foot soldiers killed him for it,” he concluded.

