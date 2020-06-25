Terror module busted in Kashmir, 5 LeT associates arrested

By | Published: 10:35 am

Srinagar: Acting on a specific input, a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir police and the Army arrested five terror associates from the Narbal area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district during a search operation.

The terror associates have been identified as Imran Rashid, Ifshan Ahmad Ganie, Owais Ahmad, Mohsin Qadir and Abid Rather.

Large quantum of incriminating material has been recovered from their possession, including 28 Live Rounds AK 47, one Magazine AK 47 and 20 Posters of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

The police said this group was involved in providing logistics support and shelter to active terrorists of the proscribed outfit LeT. They were active in the area for last few months.

In this regard, FIR under relevant sections of the UAPA has been registered at the police station of Magam and investigation has been taken up.