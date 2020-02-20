Terror stigma continues

Published: 12:00 am 7:58 pm

Despite intense lobbying, Pakistan has been unable to get off the hook as the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the global anti-terror funding watchdog, has decided to continue to keep the Islamic nation on its grey list. This is a big setback for Islamabad, which had managed to enlist support from countries like China, Malaysia and Turkey. The plenary session of the International Co-operation Review Group (ICRG), a sub-group of the FATF, has concluded that Pakistan has failed to fully implement the 27-point plan of action to fight the global menace. This came close on the heels of a Pakistani court convicting Hafiz Saeed, the mastermind of the Mumbai terror attack, to 11 years in prison in terror financing cases. Saeed’s sentencing is widely seen as an eyewash to delude the international community and to escape from being blacklisted by the global watchdog. Last year, under pressure after the FATF review, Pakistan formally banned Saeed’s Jamaat ud Dawah (JuD) and other organisations after years of allowing them to operate freely across the country. The FATF had in 2018 placed Pakistan on the grey list and had asked it to comply with guidelines related to anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing actions. The Paris-based watchdog had also granted Islamabad an extension till February this year. In its plenary held in October last year, it had noted that Pakistan addressed only five of the 27 tasks given to it in controlling funding to terror groups like the Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad and Hizbul Mujahideen, responsible for a series of attacks in India.

If Pakistan continues on the grey list, it will be difficult for the country, already reeling under a precarious financial situation, to get financial aid from the IMF, World Bank, ADB and the European Union. As per the FATF norms, Islamabad has to meet 13 of the 27 parameters laid down by the watchdog to come out of the grey list. It would also need 12 votes from the 39-member groups to exit the grey list, which it has not been able to get as of now. Blacklisting by the FATF will have extremely serious repercussions on Pakistan’s economy. In December last year, the IMF had said such a move will have implications for capital inflows to Pakistan. The main problem arises because the establishment and the so-called non-state actors are virtually indistinguishable in Pakistan, which has, for decades, used terrorism an instrument of the state policy and nurtured anti-India terror outfits. Pakistani leadership must realise that the country would stand to lose if it remains on the grey list of FATF. It cannot afford to continue with the duplicitous game anymore.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.