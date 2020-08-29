Terrorist threat to Raja Singh: Hyderabad police intensifies security

The police has also tightened the security for the MLA and at his residence in the wake of the threat from terrorists, sources said.

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar has written a letter to the BJP’s MLA from Goshamahal constituency, T.Raja Singh, informing about a terrorist threat perception to the legislator here on Friday.

The police has also tightened the security for the MLA and at his residence in the wake of the threat from terrorists, sources said.

In his letter, the Commissioner has flagged a security threat to the MLA who is often seen riding a two-wheeler leaving behind his security cover.

“Providing proper security to the MLA is our top priority. It is to inform you that due to your threat perception, enhanced security has been provided to you, and security personnel are also being alerted and checked from time to time. Special training has been organized to all your Personal Security personnel,” Anjani Kumar said in the letter.

“Therefore, your kind cooperation is solicited to ensure proper security. You may kindly completely avoid moving on motorcycles and travel by the Bullet Proof (BP) car allotted. The government has provided this BP car only for your security,” he said.

Responding to the letter, Raja Singh in an audio message asked the government and police department to identify the elements that were posing a threat to him. Singh also said that he would write to Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the issue.

