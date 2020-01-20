Tesla cars will soon talk to pedestrians: Elon Musk

By | Published: 6:36 pm

Tesla Cars will soon be talking to pedestrians, asking them to hop in or leave the way on congested roads, CEO Elon Musk has hinted. Sharing a video via Twitter where a Tesla car can be seen talking to pedestrians, Musk said the feature may make its way to the electric cars soon.

“Teslas will soon talk to people if you want. This is real,” said Musk, showing a brief video clip of a Model 3 driving past people, saying: “Well, don’t just stand there. Hop in!” It is unclear if the feature will use Artificial Intelligence (AI) to interact with pedestrians or if it’s purely an audio player.

It is possible that Tesla owners driving for ride-sharing services like Uber and Ola could use the feature to gain more customers. Musk recently confirmed that the popular Disney+ service will soon be available in ‘Tesla Theater’ in a future firmware update.

‘Tesla Theater’ was included in the company’s Version 10 Update that was released in mid-September last year. Tesla had also started rolling out holiday updates, including a “full selfdriving sneak preview”, Musk teased last week.

The holiday update included longawaited features like reading text messages aloud via Tesla’s built-in voice commands and a ‘Camp Mode’. The ‘Camp Mode’ will allow customers who want to use vehicles for camping to maintain airflow, temperature, interior lighting, as well as play music and power devices.

On the other hand, the SpaceX CEO Musk aims to send 10 lakh people to Mars by 2050 and in a series of tweets, has revealed how is he going to achieve the daunting task of colonising the Red Planet and make humans beings ‘multiplanetary’.

Throwing more details about his Starship programme, Musk said the rocket would carry many megatons of cargo per year to the Red Planet to prepare Mars for a human presence by mid-century.

“Megatons per year to orbit are needed for life to become multiplanetary,” he tweeted. “Starship design goal is 3 flights/day avg rate, so over 1,000 flights/year at over 100 tonnes/flight, so every 10 ships yield 1 megaton per year to orbit,” Musk explained to his 30.7 million followers. The orbital Starship prototype, designed “SN1” is currently under construction at SpaceX’s Texas facility.

“Building 100 Starships/year gets to 1,000 in 10 years or 100 megatons/ year or maybe around 100k people per Earth-Mars orbital sync,” the SpaceX CEO further explained. That translates to a schedule of once every two years when Earth and Mars are closest to one another. SpaceX’s goal, according to Musk, is to finally send 10 lakh people to Mars by 2050.