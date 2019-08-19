Tesla CEO Elon Musk relaunches Tesla solar panel business

By | Published: 1:16 pm

San Francisco: Multi-billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk has relaunched Tesla’s solar panel services, claiming that it could save a user about $500 a year.

Musk took to Twitter on Sunday to ask followers what they thought about the relaunch.

“Lmk what you think,” wrote the entrepreneur with a link to the new website.

Tesla Solar just relaunched. Lmk what you think … https://t.co/mDoPO17YB9 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 18, 2019

Besides California, solar panel rentals would be offered in Arizona, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New Mexico, Engadget reported on Sunday.

According to Tesla’s website, one can rent solar power panels or solar roofs for as little as $50 a month and that cost included panel installation, hardware, and ongoing maintenance.

Musk said consumers could cancel anytime, although according to the Tesla website, there was a $1,500 charge to remove panels and restore the roof to its previous condition.

In June, Musk tweeted that he hoped to manufacture about 1,000 solar rooftops a week by the end of 2019.