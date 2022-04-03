Tesla delivers over 3 lakh vehicles despite ‘exceptionally difficult quarter’

San Francisco: Electric vehicle company Tesla delivered 310,048 vehicles in the first quarter of 2022, despite what CEO Elon Musk says was an “exceptionally difficult quarter”, citing global supply chain issues and a brief closure at Tesla’s Shanghai factory.

Tesla said the Model 3 and Y made up 295,324 of these deliveries, while 14,724 were for the Model S and X, reports The Verge.

“This was an exceptionally difficult quarter due to supply chain interruptions and China zero Covid policy. Outstanding work by Tesla team and key suppliers saved the day,” Musk wrote in a tweet.

Deliveries increased slightly from the previous quarter’s 308,600 deliveries and outpaced the 184,800 shipments Tesla made in the first quarter, representing a 68 percent year-over-year increase.

On the production side of things, Tesla managed to build a total of 305,407 vehicles.

Last month, Tesla shuttered its Shanghai factory for two days amid a spike in Covid-19 cases and closed the factory once again last week as Shanghai continues to grapple with a city-wide lockdown.

The Shanghai plant is the company’s largest, producing both Model 3s and Model Ys.

Tesla recently opened its first European factory in Berlin, Germany, and is holding a “cyber rodeo” to celebrate the grand opening of its Austin, Texas Gigafactory on April 7, both of which could help offset production issues caused by the Covid-related lockdowns in Shanghai.