Test drives these uber-cool wheels

If there one segment of cars that has had too much on lately, it is that of the ‘Compact SUVs’. With the launch of Hyundai’s ‘Venue’, the demand for this kind of cars is only going up. However, there is a tough competition between car makers, with all the big names already in the race to be the best in the segment.

Ford EcoSport

The Ford EcoSport is the zippiest of them all. The latest generation comes with a lot of new and exciting features, including the Ford’s Emergency Assistance – a system which uses the paired smartphone to contact emergency services, in the event of an accident. The car comes with a powerful diesel engine, a refined petrol engine and a turbocharged petrol unit. EcoSport comes at an ex-showroom price of Rs 7.83 to 11.9 lakhs.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

An ideal compact SUV at an affordable price and most importantly, from the stables of the trusted carmakers Maruti-Suzuki. The Vitara Brezza which currently offers only a diesel variant is without a doubt the most popular car in this segment. With great legroom for the passenger seats and ample seating space, this is simply irresistible for someone who is looking for a good family car. Vitara Brezza comes at an ex showroom price of Rs 7.68 to 10.65 lakh.

Tata NEXON

The Tata Motors went all guns blazing with this car, which comes with the best-in-class safety with driver and co-driver airbags as standard safety for crash protection. The NEXON is the first and only car in India to achieve a full 5-star safety rating in the Global NCAP crash test. Its high-strength steel structure absorbs the impact energy and protects the passenger compartment from deformation, in an unfortunate event of a crash. The ABS, reverse parking assist, Emergency Assist app and voice warnings are some of the other cool features which make the car a headturner.

Tata NEXON comes at an ex-showroom price of Rs 6.49 to 10.9 lakhs.

Hyundai Creta

Right from the time it got launched, the Hyndai Creta has been giving stiff competition to its rivals The EcoSport and Vitara Brezza. Another car with great safety features, the Creta is just the right size and offers enough space and comfort for five adults.

Hyundai Creta comes at an ex-showroom price of Rs 10 to 15.65 lakhs.

Mahendra XUV 300

The new Mahindra XUV300 offers a stylish new design and borrows a lot from its larger siblings. This car comes with plenty of segment-first features such as dual-zone climate control system, disc brakes on all four wheels, the longest wheelbase in the segment and highest torque output. Mahindra offers 1.5-litre petrol and diesel units mated to a manual gearbox. Mahendra XUV 300 comes at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 7.9 to 11.99 lakhs.

Honda WR-V

The WR-V is the only car from the Japanese carmakers that sneaks into this list. Though much identical to the Jazz in its exteriors, the WR-V has great interiors rich in features including SatNav, WiFi and voice recognition. Available in petrol and diesel variants.

Honda WR-V comes at an ex-showroom price of Rs 7.84 to 10.48 lakhs.

Jeep Compass

The most premium car on the list, the Compass is the Jeep’s offering to the compact SUV segment. It has an excellent build quality along with good all-round capability, which won the five-seater numerous awards since its launch in July 2017. The Jeep Compass also gets a four-wheel drive option in the top variant. It comes at an ex-showroom price of Rs 15.6 to 23.11 lakhs.

Hyundai Venue

Another car from Hyundai, the Venue is the latest entrant into the segment. With its macho looks and plethora of features, the Venue could give a great competition to all the other cars in this segment. It gets a bunch of internet-based connected tech accessible through a smartphone that should aid safety as well as convenience. The Venue offers a dual-clutch automatic transmission — the only car in the segment to get it. It comes with three engine options – 2 petrol and 1 diesel. It comes at an ex-showroom price of Rs 6.5 to 11.11 lakhs.