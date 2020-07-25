Test tube twins welcomed on World IVF Day in Warangal

By | Published: 11:02 pm

Warangal Urban: Coinciding with World IVF Day being observed on July 25, a woman undergoing treatment for infertility, gave birth to two twins at Oasis Fertility centre here on Saturday. Another rarity was that it was a boy and a girl and both the babies are doing well, according to Dr Kavya Rao of the fertility centre.

Dr Rao said the happy couple, who were blessed with a double bonanza with fraternal twins, hailed from Pandurangapuram of Khammam district. The mother and the babies are expected to be delivered in two or three days.

Dr Kavya Rao said the babies were conceived in an advance method called In Vitro Maturation (IVM), which is an assisted reproductive technology which involves collecting eggs from a woman before they matured.

“In IVM, the eggs undergo the maturation process outside the body in a petri dish whereas in IVF the maturation is induced inside the woman’s body and involves injectable hormones. Once the eggs complete their maturation process in the lab, they are fertilized, and the developing embryo transferred in the uterus similar to standard IVF procedure. The main advantage of IVM is by avoiding excessive ovarian stimulation, IVM virtually eliminates the risk of a potentially serious complication of IVF known as ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome (OHSS). For women at high risk of OHSS, therefore, IVM is the potentially safer therapy as it requires minimal drugs” she added.

