Testing time for labs

Though well-intentioned, the Supreme Court’s recent directive to the private laboratories to conduct coronavirus tests free of cost may actually prove counter-productive. It costs a lot for setting up the testing facilities. If private labs were to offer the service free of cost, then the testing becomes unviable. This could adversely impact effective expansion of testing and containment of the infection. The apex court’s order is certainly humanitarian in intent but impractical to implement. At a time when the virus infection has spread to almost every state and intensive testing is urgently required, it is necessary for both the government and private labs to step up testing. The government must reimburse the costs if Covid-19 testing has to be made accessible to all. As per the guideline set by the central government, the private labs are now charging Rs 4,500 per test, a cost determined by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The private enterprises, including labs, are not charities. They invest capital in setting up infrastructure. They have working capital requirements to pay their staff and run operations. They need to charge patients to recover the costs. Far from making testing available to all, the court’s order could actually curtail the scale of India’s testing and limit it by making it unviable for private labs to test. At present, the coronavirus tests are being carried out at 139 authorised government labs and 67 private labs.

The question that needs to be answered is who should bear the costs of the test – the individual, the private lab or the government. There is a strong moral argument that making a potentially sick, poor person pay for a compulsory test is unacceptable. Since this is an extraordinary public health crisis, the government must find a way to foot the bill. Compared to other countries, India has not conducted enough testing. But, experts argue that intensified testing is a must to flatten the curve. It is here that the private labs play a major role in augmenting the state capacity. It is simply not feasible to expect private labs to keep bearing the costs of these tests and risk facing bankruptcy in the process. The government has already announced that those enrolled under the Ayushman Bharat scheme can avail the test free of cost, whether in a public or private facility. This is welcome and will automatically take care of the poorest of the poor. Any individual who goes to a private lab as per the ICMR protocol and is capable of paying should be encouraged to pay voluntarily. For all others who go to private labs, the government should set up a fund and reimburse the labs weekly according to approved rates.

