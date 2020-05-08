Testing times

Published: 12:00 am 7:15 pm

Epidemics had altered societies in the past too. But never in human history was the world so interconnected and interdependent as it is now. As a result, the impact of the coronavirus pandemic has been all-pervading, affecting the global economy in a way that has no parallel. The year 2020 will probably go down as the most disastrous year that has exposed the vulnerabilities and fault lines of virtually every nation. Epidemic diseases may appear like random events afflicting societies capriciously but their impact is more pronounced in societies where economic and social discrimination is well entrenched, making them more vulnerable. Originating in China in January, the coronavirus has spread to 185 countries, infecting over 37 lakh people and claiming more than 2.60 lakh lives. As the world is grappling with the crippling economic fallout, a long and tough battle is ahead with United States President Donald Trump describing the situation as being worse than the Pearl Harbour and 9/11 attacks. The governments are seeking to revive their economies by slowly lifting the lockdown measures that have hemmed in more than 4.7 billion people worldwide, while avoiding a possible deadly second wave of the virus. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said that the global economy will shrink by 3% this year while many advanced nations are expected to enter a recession. In the United States, the number of people filing for unemployment hit a record high of 30 million in the last few weeks.

For India, which was already facing an economic downturn before the outbreak of the pandemic, the situation has only worsened. In the first signs of the macroeconomic disruption caused by Covid-19, the country’s core sector growth, or the output of eight key industries, contracted by 6.5% in March. According to the data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, barring coal, all other sectors witnessed a sharp output contraction in the month. The sharpest fall was in cement (-24.7%). Steel, natural gas, and fertilizers sectors too saw double-digit declines as weak demand, labour constraints, and shortage of raw material dented output amid the nationwide lockdown. It is feared that there may be a further contraction in the core sectors and the industrial output in the days ahead despite the gradual easing of the economic activity. As if the economic woes were not enough, a tragedy struck Andhra Pradesh in the early hours of Thursday when leakage of styrene gas from a private chemical factory on the outskirts of Visakhapatnam claimed 11 lives and left many battling with the dangerous aftereffects. A thorough probe must be conducted into the disaster and the plant should be shifted away from the residential locality.

