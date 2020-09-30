Tests won’t be reduced despite decline in Covid infections: Eatala

The Minister urged people and the health department not to be complacent because there is a sign of decline in positive cases.

By | Published: 12:35 am

Hyderabad: The declining number of Covid-19 infections in Telangana does not mean that the health department will decrease the testing, Health Minister, Eatala Rajender on Tuesday clarified.

“The number of Covid tests will not be reduced at any cost. Ramping-up of Covid tests has helped in early diagnosis and isolation. We had rightly anticipated that by August, Covid infections cases will drop in areas under GHMC and across the State by the end of September. But that does not mean Covid-19 tests will be reduced,” Rajender said during a high-level review meeting with health officials.

The Minister urged people and the health department not to be complacent because there is a sign of decline in positive cases. “The moment we drop our guard and become careless, the SARS-CoV-2 will start spreading. General public must realise it and continue taking precautions like extensive use of masks, maintaining physical distancing and hand hygiene,” he said.

Rajender also directed the health authorities to take measures to renew non-Covid healthcare services at all government hospitals and said, “Restarting non-Covid services will also go a long way in providing proper training to medicos, as part of their academic studies.”

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .