TET registration underway

Hyderabad: Candidates wishing to become teachers for Classes I to VIII in the schools can register and appear for the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2022 which will be conducted by Department of School Education on June 12 in all 33 districts in the State.

According to notification issued by the department, the paper-I of the examination will be held from 9.30 am to 12 noon and paper-II is from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

The paper-I comprises 150 Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs) with 30 each in subjects-child development and pedagogy, language-I, Language II English, mathematics and environmental studies.

Likewise, the paper-II will have 150 MCQs with 30 questions each in child development & pedagogy, language-I, language-II English and 60 questions in mathematics and science subjects for mathematics and science teachers, social studies subject for social teacher post and for any other teacher post either mathematics and science or social studies subjects.

The question paper will be bilingual i.e. English followed by the language-I chosen by candidates for all languages except Sanskrit. For the candidates choosing Sanskrit, the questions will be in Telugu followed by Sanskrit (Devanagari script).

The government has recently extended the validity of the TET certificates for life. The TET scores are given 20 per cent weightage in the Teacher Recruitment Test in the State. However, merely qualifying the TET will not confer a right on any person for recruitment/employment as it is only one of the eligibility criteria for appointment.

The registration for TET 2022 is underway at https://tstet.cgg.gov.in/ and the last date to submit an online application is April 12.