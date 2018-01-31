Tetanus vaccines worth Rs 10 lakh seized in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:09 am

Hyderabad: The North Zone Task Force in a joint operation along with the Drugs Control Administration and the Amberpet police raided a warehouse at Amberpet and seized Tetanus vaccines worth Rs 10 lakh late on Tuesday. Police said the vaccines were stored illegally under unfavourable temperature conditions.

According to the police, following an alert, the officials raided the premises and preliminary enquiry revealed that Dano, a company from Ghatkesar which manufactures the vaccines had about two days ago shifted them from the company to the warehouse.

“They all had defaulted in packaging during the quality check at the company. They were shifted here and stored in order to be repacked and sent back to the company for labeling and supplying,” police said.

Drug officials said the vaccines should be preserved at temperatures ranging between 2 to 8 degree centigrade, but they were kept in the room under unfavourable conditions, which could have affected them. “It is suspected that these vaccines after labeling will again be released in the market. If that happens, it could have side effects and harm consumers,” officials said.

The vaccine samples were collected and sent for lab tests. A case was booked under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and was being probed. Police said based on the lab report, a criminal case may be booked.