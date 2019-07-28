Tete-a-tete with the tigress of Bengali cinema

By | Published: 11:07 pm

A fine dancer and a prominent actor, Rituparna Sengupta has been known as the heartthrob of Bengali cinema. But, films weren’t her first choice, she tells us. “I never planned to become an actor but destiny had its own plans. I was studying Master’s in Modern History at University of Calcutta when I made my debut in Swet Patharer Thala (1992). It marked a milestone as it walked the tightrope between commercial success and critical acclaim. And that is how things began for me.”

“The industry has offered me roles to cherish, even though it had its own challenges,” adds the actor, whose films such as Rajkahini, Drishtikone, among others, which always had a strong female character.

On her recent visit to the city for Hyderabad Bengali Film Festival (HBFF) where her film Ahaa Re was screened, the 47-year-old cat-eyed beauty talks about her Hyderabad connection and HBFF.

“It’s good to see how good scripts are floating and films are evolving with time. But, I feel we need to take more initiative to spread the word that such festivals are happening. For HBFF, I have been coming here for the past two years but, otherwise, I have travelled to the city so many times. I like how welcoming people here are. One of my favourites films, Sudhu Ekbar Bolo, was shot at Ramoji Film City. Also, I have done films at Ramanaidu Studios and shot one song with Nagarjuna at Annapurna Studios. In fact, when I met Amala (Akkineni) during the festival, we discussed it and how the shooting went on for 4 to 5 days.”

What’s her take on ageism, especially when it comes to female actors, in the industry? “I won’t say things are still the same or aren’t changing. We can see a difference but, we still need to break many barriers. If you compare it to Hollywood, there are female actors who shot to fame after 35. So, I have consciously tried to break the obstacle through my characters too. And I feel glad that I am contributing to the change and, hopefully, will continue to do so,” replies the actor, who has recently did a film Bansuri for Hari Viswanathan, where she’s paired with Anurag Kashyap.

She ends the conversation by saying, “One needs to learn to be positive, be dedicated and patient. Remember, after every failure, there is success. So, just wait, watch and enjoy it.”