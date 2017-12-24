TFF lodges complaint against Revanth Reddy 

By | Published: 3:13 pm 4:31 pm

Mahabubnagar: Telangana Founders’ Forum District President Kotla Kishore Reddy filed a complaint against Kodangal MLA Revanth Reddy for his defamatory and derogatory remarks against Health Minister C Laxma Reddy.

Kishore Reddy, along with N Surender Reddy and Palle Ravi lodged a complaint at Mahabubnagar Two Town police station on Sunday, urging the law enforcement officers to initiate criminal proceedings against Revanth Reddy to save the dignity of the political establishment.

It has to be recalled that Revanth Reddy, on Saturday, held a press meet in Hyderabad and hurled abuses at the Minister.

While the video has gone viral, the netizens are wondering over political leaders stooping down to so low in targeting their opponents and pulling their family members into the political slug fest.