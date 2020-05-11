Tfresh.org gets orders for 30,000 kg mangoes in three days

By | Published: 12:50 am

Hyderabad: Using technology to aid farmers, Telangana Horticulture Development Corporation has found buyers for mango farmers. The Government has devised an e-commerce portal Tfresh.org, an e-commerce portal to connect the fruit and vegetable producers and consumers.

Within three days of its launch, the portal has secured orders for close to 30,000 kg. The first batch of the orders have been delivered on Wednesday, according to officials.

The initiative, which is under the supervision of Commissioner L Venkatram Reddy, is now procuring mangoes and sweet orange from across the State. It is ripening them without the use of calcium carbide and is delivering the fruits at the doorsteps. The Horticulture department has tied up with Department of Posts as the logistics partner.

The frist batch of the orders which were placed on May 2 were delivered on Wednesday. About 3,000 kg mangoes have been delivered within Hyderabad and Secunderabad. Orders placed on May 3 and 4 will be delivered on May 8 and May 9, official said.

In three days of its launch till Tuesday, it has secured orders of about 28-30 tonne. It will take about five days for the orders to be delivered. This includes time for sourcing, grading and ripening, packing and delivering the fruits, explained K Venugopal, Deputy Director, Horticulture department.

Now, Beneshan (Banganapalli) is priced Rs 450 for a 5 kg pack. Himayat mango is priced Rs 1,250 for a 5kg. Sweet lime is priced Rs 400 for a 10 kg pack.

The official said the fruits are packed in a carton along with grass to ensure that the fruit is not damaged in transit. More seasonal fruits will be added shortly, he said.

“Farmers were finding it difficult to transport their produce due to the lockdown conditions. Also, the customers were looking for the convenience of door delivery from a trusted source. Our focus is on hygiene. We are now getting the fruits from Nagarkurnool Jagityal, Nalgonda and other districts. We are now getting request from more farmers to pick their stocks,” said the official adding that the demand is on the rise due to the trust factor of Government handling the delivery of fruits.

Sreekanth Voletti, Head of Products, Vasudhaika Software, which devised the technical platform for the e-commerce portal, TFresh.org was devised in a short time to provide quality fruits to the customers directly from the farmers. The demand for fruits was hit due to Covid-19 but the electronic sales channel has brought that back. Various payment options have been included in the portal to make the transactions easy.

