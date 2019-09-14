TGMPS calls for ‘Chalo Assembly’

By | Published: 7:26 pm

Suryapet: Telangana Gorrela Mekala Pempakamdarula Sangam State general secretary Udutha Ravinder on Saturday said the organisation will take out a “Chalo Assembly” on September 18 demanding the State government to resume distribution of sheeps under Sheep Development Scheme.

Ravinder said that about 25,000 shepherds had paid their contribution for the Sheep Development Scheme in the State and were waiting for distribution of the sheeps. He criticised the State government for what he termed as neglecting the implementation of the Sheep Development Scheme, which was launched primarily to benefit the Yadav community. He also urged the State government to initiate steps to get insurance for shepherds whose sheep had died.

Ravinder demanded that the State government continue with the Rs 6 lakh accidental insurance coverage which was being extending to shepherds. The State government should also extend pension to shepherds aged above 50 on par with other artisans, he said.

Stating that the Sangam decided to organise the “Chalo Assembly” to bring pressure on the government on its demands, he called upon shepherds to participate in the programme in large numbers and make it a success.

Sangam district president Kadem Lingaiah and secretary Veeraboina Ravi were also present.

