TGOs, TNGOs in solidarity with RTC strike in Wanaparthy

By | Published: 8:06 pm

Wanaparthy: Defying the leadership of Telangana Gazetted Officers and Telangana Non-Gazetted Officers association, government employees working at Wanaparthy District Collectorate stage a protest in support of TSRTC’s indefinite strike on Saturday by wearing black badges during the lunch hour.

The employees wore black badges and registered their protest in support of the ongoing RTC workers and employees’ agitation, as part of which Telangana bandh call was given on Saturday by TSRTC JAC.

Employees, part of Revenue Services Association, also took part in the protest.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .