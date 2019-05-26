TGUCET to be conducted on June 8

By | Published: 12:48 am 5:31 pm

Hyderabad: Admissions to Telangana Social and Tribal Welfare Residential Degree Colleges will be on the basis of a common entrance test i.e. TGUCET 2019. The entrance test will be conducted on June 8 from 10.30 a.m. to 1p.m.

In addition to this, another test will be conducted on the same day from 2.30 p.m. to 4 p.m. for admission into the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Armed Forces Preparatory Degree College for Women, Bhongir.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.