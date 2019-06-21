TGUGCET results to be out on Saturday

By | Published: 5:27 pm

Hyderabad: The results of Telangana Gurukul Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (TGUGCET)-2019 will be available on the websites www.tswreis.in and www.tgtwgurukulam.telangana.gov.in by 12 noon on Saturday.

Candidates who appeared for entrance tests for admissions into residential degree colleges of the social welfare and tribal welfare can check their result from the websites.

According to a press release issued by Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society here on Friday, a screening test for admissions into Armed Forces Preparatory Degree College for Women will be held at Telangana Social Welfare Armed Forces Preparatory Degree College for Women (TSWRDCW) at Bhongir from June 24 to 27.

For admissions into Commerce and Art courses, counselling for will be conducted at TSWRDCW, Budhera, Sangareddy district on June 30.

The society said counselling for Life Science and Physical Science courses will be held at TSWRDCW, Jagadgirigutta on July 2 and for general colleges, it will be conducted at district level on July 5 and 6.

