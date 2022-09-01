Thai Trade Expo to be held in Hyderabad on September 2

Hyderabad: The Thai Trade Center, Chennai, launched the first of its kind “Thai Trade Expo 2022” in the city of Hyderabad on 2nd September. The main idea of the event is to create a strong trading connection between the State of Telangana and Thailand.

Recalling the vision of Mr. Jurin Laksanawisit, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce, Royal Thai Government to build and develop trading connectivity between the major cities such as Hyderabad with the Thai trading partners.

The event is also said to be in line with the MOU signed between the Government of Telangana and the Ministry of Commerce, Thailand early this year to create channels for increasing the bi-lateral trade between India and Thailand.

The event will focus on online business matching between Thai companies and Hyderabad business community along with the display of various Thai products from 2nd – 4th September 2022 at Sarath City Capital Mall, Kondapur.

Also, during these 3 days the event will be filled with Muay Thai boxing show and authentic Thai cuisine live cooking show where the common public can experience the culture and taste of Thailand.