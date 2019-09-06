Thai women’s cricket team has a Hyderabadi connect

By | Published: 10:37 pm

The Thailand women’s cricket team, a totally new entity in the game, made history when they qualified for the 2020 ICC T20 Women’s World Cup, scheduled to be played in Australia, after beating Papua New Guinea in the semifinals. But defeating a more established team like Ireland in a thrilling league match in the tournament ensured them in a place in World Cup. They qualified along with Bangladesh, the other finalist.

But the fact is that two Hyderabad cricketers – former Test left-arm spinner SL Venkatapathy Raju and Vidyut Jaisimha had a major role in developing this new Asian team.

As the Thailand team celebrated the occasion in London, down in Hyderabad, it was a joyous moment for former coach Jaisimha, son of the legendary late ML Jaisimha, and Raju, who was the Development Officer of the now defunct Asian Cricket Council in charge of the team.

“It is really an amazing feat. Naturally, Raju and I feel proud as we coached the team from a very nascent stage. When I was given this challenging assignment in 2014, it was absolutely a raw team. I was the national coach for one year, where I taught them basics. The captain and vice-captain were between 13 to 14 years.

The unique part is that the team did not want any expat players as practised by Singapore, Oman or any other new teams, despite the fact that they play very little cricket in this part of the world. Thailand had a men’s team and some players from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and India. But this women team was fully ethnic with only Thai girls playing for the country,” said Jaisimha.

Jaisimha further said, Thailand had one ground and there were hardly 13 players. “Sometimes there were seven players on any given day as lot of them had to go to school. It was on weekends that I had a full team of 14 players. It was an interesting and challenging assignment. Since they hardly knew English, we communicated through sign language and they were quite receptive. All worked very hard and went through a rigourous fitness regimen. Today, 10 of the cricketers who started in 2014 are the backbone of the team.”

So far, the Thailand team has played in 2014 Asian Games in Incheon (South Korea). “It was an honour to be the coach in the Asian Games. We lost to eventual gold medallists Pakistan. We had a preparatory camp in Guntur and played eight to ten practise matches. Recently, they won 17 successive games which is a world record.

