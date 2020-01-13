Thalassaemia research centre in Warangal soon

By | Published: 12:24 am

Warangal Urban: Thalassemia research centre will be set up in Warangal soon thanks to the efforts by the Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. She was successful in convincing the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to sanction a Thalassemia research centre to Warangal. While she requested setting up of the research centre in Warangal and Hyderabad, the city was chosen ahead of the State capital.

In a press note here IRCS , Warangal Urban, Chairman Dr P Vijay Chander Reddy said that the Director General of ICMR Dr Balram Bhargava wrote that they had reviewed the request of the Governor to establish the ICMR unit for research on Thalassemia in Warangal and noted that prevalence of hemoglobinopathies at Warangal district was high and there was a need for improving facilities for the patients.

IRCS, Warangal Urban, is presently running the Thalassemia blood transfusion centre where 260 patients are getting treatment.

“ICMR can provide support for strengthening of existing infrastructure available at the government medical college to provide state-of-the-art diagnostic and management facilities for the patients,” Dr Vijay Chander Reddy said and added that the Director also asked for a detailed project report (DPR) for setting up of a comprehensive Hemoglobinopathies care unit which will include day-care facility, haematology clinic and diagnostic facilities.

Following this, District Collector and president of Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), Warangal, thanked the Governor for her efforts and said the research centre in the area would help in providing better care for the Thalassemia patients and directed IRCS Chairman Dr P Vijay Chander Reddy to convene a meeting with Kakatiya Medical College principal Dr S Sandhya.

Collector asked to constitute a committee including a senior professor of paediatrics, pathology and biochemistry to prepare the DPR for the research centre. The ICMR appointed Dr Manisha Madkaikar, Director, ICMR – National Institute of Immunohaematology, Mumbai to help prepare the DPR and also take the responsibility of mentoring the facility.

Dr P Vijay Chander Reddy said with the help of the research centre, DNA tests could be conducted in finding out more about what causes Thalassemia and to take steps to curb its spread. Kakatiya Medical College is an apt location for setting up the unit as it has the required infrastructure, he added.

