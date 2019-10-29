Thaman overshadows Devi Sri Prasad

By | Published: 7:18 pm

While there are many talented music composers in the Telugu music industry, the one name which is on everyone’s lips these days is Thaman. The ace musician is on a roll with back-to-back hits Samajavaragamana and Ramulo Ramula from the Allu Arjun-starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramloo.

Both songs have become very popular with audiences and are garnering many likes on social media. His meteoric rise is also in part due to his leaving Mani Sharma’s camp. The decision has allowed him to display his talent in a variety of projects.

Some say that DSP being dropped from many projects has also elevated Thaman’s rise. So far, DSP only has Mahesh Babu-starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru and losing out on two other projects has left the composer pretty free in terms of work.

One reason being his high remuneration which is making production houses prefer Thaman and DSP’s attitude which isn’t helping matters. With everyone wanting a smooth sailing, Thaman’s easygoing attitude is working like a charm with industry people.

The music composer has managed to overshadow his long-time associate Mani Sharma by bagging movie projects first offered to the latter. And he hasn’t disappointed with trendy music and reasonable fees. With the music from Ala Vaikunthapurramloo becoming a buzzword these days, there is no doubt that Thaman has made it to the top rungs of the music industry.

