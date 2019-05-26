Thammineni Bharath becomes first from south India to scale Mount Lhotse

By | Published: 11:05 pm 7:13 pm

Conquering Mount Everest seems to be on the trend graph in the State. After two mountaineers from Telangana climbed Everest in the last few days, a city-based mountaineer scaled one of the dead zone peaks of the world. Thammineni Bharath became the first person from south India to climb Mount Lhotse, which is the fourth highest peak in the world.

The peak standing 26,940 feet tall, was conquered by this 29-year-old on May 23. The mountaineer who wants to summit all the highest peaks of seven continents and all 14 death zone peaks in the world had started the latest expedition to scale this peak situated on Tibet-Nepal border on April 17.

Before beginning his trek, Bharath spoke to Telangana Today that though Mt Lhotse is the fourth highest peak in the world, incidentally, it is also one of the toughest climbs to make. He faced many challenges during this trek. “The route to Everest and Lhotse is same till Everest base camp four. As Nepal government gave many permissions this time, around 300 climbers got struck on the ridge,” says Bharath’s sister Raji Thammineni.

She added that in the previous year, 10 days were designated to climb Everest. But this time, due to the onset of cyclone Phani, only three days were given and as a result, around 800 mountaineers were allowed to ascent each day.

Bharath, who is determined to change the frequently taken expedition routes and make mountaineers take challenging routes, had also scaled Mount Manaslu (26,759 feet) in Nepal, Mt. Aconcagua (22,841 feet) in Argentina, Mount Elbrus (18,150 feet) in Russia, Mount Kilimanjaro (19,346 feet) in Africa, along with Mount Everest — which he conquered twice.

In 2017, he started Boots and Crampons, an academy to train trekking enthusiasts. He trained thousands of students so far which includes eight-year-old Samanyu Pothuraju who is the youngest from the region to trek to Mount Everest base camp and various other peaks in the world. He is also planning to climb Mount Cho Oyu located on China-Nepal border and Mount Shishapangma in Tibet this September.