Thank God, John Denver was a country boy

On October 12, 1997, musician, actor, activist, and humanitarian John Denver died in a plane crash. It has been 22 years that Denver began his music career with folk music groups during the late 1960s. His greatest commercial success was as a solo singer and he was among the most popular artistes of the 1970s and early ’80s, selling millions of albums on his way to worldwide celebrity.

It’s absolutely amazing to see how well-respected and well-loved Denver’s music still is, and the thoughts behind the lyrics in his songs, and the way he felt about life in general and how he felt about people in his life and the planet, etc.Not only was Denver described as among the most beloved entertainers of his fans but also named poet laureate of his adopted Colorado. The singer has recorded and released more than 300 songs, about 200 of which he composed, with total sales of over 33 million records worldwide.

Colorado State Legislature adopted Rocky Mountain High as one of its two State songs in 2007.Denver has performed in several concerts with an acoustic guitar and sang about his joy in nature, his disdain for city life, his enthusiasm for music, and his relationship trials. He also appeared in several films and television specials during the 1970s and the 1980s.

He continued to record in the 1990s, also focusing on environmental issues by lending vocal support to space exploration and testifying in front of Congress in protest against censorship in music.The country singer was killed when his experimental Rutan Long-EZ plane crashed into Monterey Bay near Pacific Grove, California, while making a series of touch-and-go landings at the nearby Monterey Peninsula Airport. As Denver was the only occupant of the aircraft, identification was not easy but later his fingerprints helped to confirmed that the pilot was Denver. The official cause of death was multiple blunt force trauma resulting from the crash.

Lyrics of Take Me Home, Country Roads

Almost heaven, West Virginia

Blue Ridge Mountains, Shenandoah River

Life is old there, older than the trees

Younger than the mountains, blowing like a breeze

Country roads, take me home

To the place I belong

West Virginia, mountain mama

Take me home, country roads

All my memories gather round her

Miner’s lady, stranger to blue water

Dark and dusty, painted on the sky

Misty taste of moonshine, teardrop in my eye

Country roads, take me home

To the place I belong

West Virginia, mountain mama

Take me home, country roads

I hear her voice, in the morning hour she calls me

The radio reminds me of my home far away

And driving down the road I get a feeling

That I should have been home yesterday, yesterday

Country roads, take me home

To the place I belong

West Virginia, mountain mama

Take me home, country roads

Country roads, take me home

To the place I belong

West Virginia, mountain mama

Take me home, country roads

Take me home, down country roads

Take me home, down country roads

—

Songwriters: Bill Danoff / John Denver / Taffy Nivert Danoff

Singer: John Denver

