‘Thank you Delhi’ posters put up ahead of Kejriwal oath

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will take oath of the Chief Minister’s office on Sunday at the Ramlila Maidan where big posters saying ‘Thank You Delhi!’ have been put up.

Kejriwal will take oath along with his designated Cabinet — Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gehlot, Imran Hussain and Rajendra Pal Gautam.

The AAP got massive mandate in the Delhi Assembly elections as it was elected in 62 of the 70 Assembly constituencies here. The BJP could only manage to get eight seats. And the Congress could get any seat.

The entire city has been invited for the ceremony.

The party is expecting close to one lakh people, with a major portion of the crowd being the common man of Delhi.

According to the party, the posters have been put up to thank the city for the massive mandate.

Senior officials involved in the preparations said around 5,000 security personnel, 125 CCTV cameras, 12 LED screens and 45,000 chairs will be deployed at the ground.

“Sitting arrangement has been done for about 45,000 people. The space has been given for people to stand,” official said.

Kejriwal has invited the entire city, along with all the elected representatives from Lok Sabha and local bodies. The invitation has also been given to all the newly elected MLAs.

A total of 50 representatives, from different sectors contributing towards the Delhi governance, are the special guests, who will be sharing the stage with Kejriwal and the new Cabinet.